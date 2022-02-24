IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 670 ($9.11) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 640 ($8.70) to GBX 600 ($8.16) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

IHP stock opened at GBX 430.60 ($5.86) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 502.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 541.50. IntegraFin has a 12-month low of GBX 420.20 ($5.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 610.50 ($8.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a GBX 7 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.00. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

In other news, insider Victoria Cochrane bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 527 ($7.17) per share, for a total transaction of £19,762.50 ($26,876.78). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,813 shares of company stock worth $2,006,042.

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

