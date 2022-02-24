Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.64. 4,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,709. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day moving average is $68.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $77.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,021 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,622 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 215,552 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $14,440,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

