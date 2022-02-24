Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

IART traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.05. 5,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.32. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.39. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,021 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 39.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

