Insured Finance (INFI) Price Reaches $0.0200

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $655,356.00 and $2,957.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 27% against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00042539 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.44 or 0.06820255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,064.05 or 1.00252377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00044193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00049306 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,701,026 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.