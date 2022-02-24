InsurAce Price Reaches $0.43 on Top Exchanges (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. InsurAce has a market cap of $19.21 million and $2.07 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, InsurAce has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001204 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00042124 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,410.51 or 0.06783602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,537.23 or 1.00008181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00048681 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsurAce using one of the exchanges listed above.

