Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PODD traded up $29.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $260.25. The company had a trading volume of 24,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Insulet has a 12 month low of $193.70 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.81. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -563.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.69.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

