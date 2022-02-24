Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PODD stock traded up $14.57 on Thursday, reaching $245.39. 6,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,073. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of -537.09 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet has a one year low of $193.70 and a one year high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Insulet by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

PODD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.69.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

