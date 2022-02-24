Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.560-$2.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.740-$4.860 EPS.

NSP stock opened at $86.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.46. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $78.88 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSP. Roth Capital increased their price target on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Insperity by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,795,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Insperity by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Insperity by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Insperity by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Insperity (Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.