Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Insmed stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. Insmed has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.05). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $28,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $39,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,544. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Insmed by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,192 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Insmed by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 430,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 191,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Insmed by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 438.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

