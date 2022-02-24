Insight Holdings Group, Llc Buys 35,994 Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Stock

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 35,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $304,869.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 40,200 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $326,022.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 50,126 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $461,159.20.

On Monday, February 14th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 5,035 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $44,408.70.

On Friday, February 11th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 99,039 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $852,725.79.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 35,872 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $304,912.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 81,177 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $624,251.13.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 234,746 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,591,577.88.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 1,021,249 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $6,260,256.37.

UserTesting stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. UserTesting Inc has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USER shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

