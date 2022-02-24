Insider Selling: Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Senior Officer Sells 6,331 Shares of Stock

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total transaction of C$39,505.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$871,740.48.

Richard Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Richard Campbell sold 6,422 shares of Yamana Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total transaction of C$36,733.84.

On Monday, February 14th, Richard Campbell sold 13,246 shares of Yamana Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$74,707.44.

YRI stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.39. 3,572,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of C$6.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.31. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.78 and a 1-year high of C$6.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YRI. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CSFB set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.67.

Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

