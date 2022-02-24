Insider Selling: Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Director Sells 64,800 Shares of Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 64,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.06, for a total value of C$846,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 937,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,240,811.50.

Walter Coles Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Walter Coles Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.63, for a total transaction of C$50,520.00.

Shares of CVE:SKE opened at C$2.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$3.12.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

