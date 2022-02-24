Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Sells 21,480 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $3,908,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $1,076,150.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total transaction of $1,125,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $1,322,000.00.

SiTime stock traded up $21.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.85. The stock had a trading volume of 432,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,517. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 289.61, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $341.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.67.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.23. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. SiTime’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SITM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SiTime by 10.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SiTime by 2,422.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,887,000 after buying an additional 121,765 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 120.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,657,000 after buying an additional 253,659 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in SiTime by 9.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

