Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells 31,307 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 31,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $371,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.86. 16,106,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,218,225. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average is $30.14.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

HOOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $28,000. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.