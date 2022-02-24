Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Insider Sells 4,177 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $230,946.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ITCI opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.16. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.19. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $58.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

