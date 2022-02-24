Insider Selling: Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Senior Officer Sells 24,857 Shares of Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 24,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.91, for a total transaction of C$395,484.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,463,804.53.

Mandeep Chawla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Mandeep Chawla sold 27,747 shares of Celestica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.44, for a total transaction of C$428,413.68.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Mandeep Chawla sold 32,099 shares of Celestica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.14, for a total transaction of C$518,077.86.

CLS opened at C$14.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.52. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of C$8.94 and a twelve month high of C$17.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Rating ) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Celestica to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

