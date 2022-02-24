Insider Selling: Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$153,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,124,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,668,482.20.

Shares of TSE:AYA opened at C$10.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.39. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.10 and a twelve month high of C$11.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.