Insider Selling: American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) EVP Sells 1,064 Shares of Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $84.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.44. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $354,042,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $278,749,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,835,000 after buying an additional 1,826,997 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3,847.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after buying an additional 1,473,550 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

