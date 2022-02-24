Insider Buying: Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) Director Susan T. Congalton bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE:WEBR opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02. Weber Inc has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $20.44.
Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Weber Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,670,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.
Weber Company Profile (Get Rating)
WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.
