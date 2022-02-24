Insider Buying: Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) Director Susan T. Congalton bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:WEBR opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02. Weber Inc has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $20.44.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Weber Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,670,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

