Insider Buying: Stans Energy Corp. (CVE:HRE) Director Buys 1,200,000 Shares of Stock

Stans Energy Corp. (CVE:HRE – Get Rating) Director Boris Aryev bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,727,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$136,388.60.
CVE HRE remained flat at $C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 82,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,145. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.13. Stans Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.11.
Stans Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
