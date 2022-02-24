Insider Buying: Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) Insider Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT – Get Rating) insider Myriam Madden purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.68) per share, for a total transaction of £5,160 ($7,017.54).

Invesco Asia Trust stock opened at GBX 345 ($4.69) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 353.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 353.21. Invesco Asia Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 328 ($4.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 412.10 ($5.60). The company has a market capitalization of £230.64 million and a PE ratio of 2.21.

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

