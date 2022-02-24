Insider Buying: Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Director Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) Director Kevin C. Phelan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $11,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.98. The company had a trading volume of 295,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,114. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $28.66.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ILPT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

