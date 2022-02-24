Insider Buying: Helical plc (LON:HLCL) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Rating) insider Gerald A. Kaye purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 392 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £39,200 ($53,311.57).

Helical stock opened at GBX 409.50 ($5.57) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of £500.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04. Helical plc has a one year low of GBX 363.50 ($4.94) and a one year high of GBX 513 ($6.98). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 429.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 446.63.

Several research firms have commented on HLCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 520 ($7.07) target price on shares of Helical in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Helical from GBX 475 ($6.46) to GBX 520 ($7.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

