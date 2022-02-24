Insider Buying: Copperbank Resources Corp (CNSX:CBK) Director Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Copperbank Resources Corp (CNSX:CBK – Get Rating) Director John Gianni Kovacevic bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,278,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,550,920.

John Gianni Kovacevic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, John Gianni Kovacevic purchased 100,000 shares of Copperbank Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00.

Copperbank Resources Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.04 and a 52 week high of C$0.14.

Copperbank Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its property portfolio includes the Contact copper project located in Elko County, Nevada; and the Pyramid and San Diego projects situated in the Alaska Peninsula.

