Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IHT opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Innsuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 million, a PE ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 0.17.

About Innsuites Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

