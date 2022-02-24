Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE IHT opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Innsuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 million, a PE ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 0.17.
About Innsuites Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)
