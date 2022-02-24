Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ) Shares Down 2.3%

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ – Get Rating) shares were down 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.31. Approximately 1,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.30.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.