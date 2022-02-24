Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. The company had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis.

IIPR stock traded up $5.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.19. 282,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.18. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $160.91 and a 1 year high of $288.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.57%.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

