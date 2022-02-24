Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) PT Lowered to C$24.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$26.75 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.88.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of INGXF stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $13.48. 4,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $19.57.

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.