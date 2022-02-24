Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ingersoll Rand updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

IR traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.33. 4,031,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,650. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average of $55.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $62.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 53.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,451,000 after purchasing an additional 539,523 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,162,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,903,000 after purchasing an additional 105,453 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,105,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,410,000 after purchasing an additional 80,252 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,054,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,270,000 after purchasing an additional 99,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 734,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,458,000 after purchasing an additional 81,731 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

