Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Informa in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Informa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

IFJPY stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.12. 14,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,719. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65. Informa has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $16.92.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

