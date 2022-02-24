Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at SVB Leerink

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Inari Medical stock opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.86. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.49 and a beta of 1.94.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $2,220,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,735 shares of company stock worth $13,920,752. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Inari Medical by 29.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 74.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,981,000 after acquiring an additional 128,038 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at about $3,890,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at about $485,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

