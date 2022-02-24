Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Inari Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NARI opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.86. Inari Medical has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $127.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.49 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

In other news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 335 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $26,803.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $593,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 172,735 shares of company stock worth $13,920,752 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Inari Medical by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Inari Medical by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Inari Medical by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Inari Medical by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Inari Medical by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.