IMPACTfolio LLC Takes $338,000 Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,966,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,239,000 after purchasing an additional 146,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.50. 7,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,581. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.96.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

