IMPACTfolio LLC Invests $378,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 413 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. BlackRock accounts for about 0.3% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 87.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $14.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $717.66. The stock had a trading volume of 16,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $842.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $886.52. The stock has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $980.14.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.