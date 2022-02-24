IMPACTfolio LLC Invests $2.30 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,843 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.0% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Microsoft by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $4.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $285.20. 1,820,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,251,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

