Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

IMUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunic by 165.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Immunic by 112.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Immunic by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 3,107.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Immunic by 17.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

IMUX traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $10.66. 11,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,603. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. Immunic has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.83.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

