IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Director Purchases $65,517.40 in Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) Director David M. Mott bought 50,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $65,517.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRA traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.45. 376,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,182. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. IMARA Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $38.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMRA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in IMARA in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in IMARA in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in IMARA in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in IMARA in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in IMARA by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 27,416 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMRA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of IMARA in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

