Illuvium Trading 23% Lower This Week (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for about $488.90 or 0.01368528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a market cap of $314.31 million and $33.84 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00042922 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,426.01 or 0.06790922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,692.00 or 0.99909451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00044091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00049017 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.