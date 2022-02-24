HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.87

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 76266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HUYA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CLSA lowered their price objective on HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of HUYA by 1,547.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 411,793 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

