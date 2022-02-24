HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.87

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 76266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HUYA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CLSA lowered their price objective on HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.71.
HUYA Company Profile (NYSE:HUYA)
HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
