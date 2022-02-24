Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,187,000. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 651.9% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,842,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,297 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,681 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 135.7% during the third quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,828,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 8,366.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,057,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 129.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.30. Huazhu Group Limited has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $61.85.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

