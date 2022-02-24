H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.79.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HR.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$14.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Rutman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,401.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,329,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,866,572.38. Also, Director Alexander Danial Avery bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$518,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 207,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,353,400. In the last three months, insiders bought 94,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,245.

Shares of HR.UN stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$12.95. 813,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,060. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.14 and a 52 week high of C$17.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 6.21.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

