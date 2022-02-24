Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.310-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.56 billion-$5.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.62 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.280-$0.300 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on HWM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.88.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $33.81. 2,739,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.81.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,856,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,932,000 after buying an additional 216,571 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 691,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

