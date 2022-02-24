Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.13. Host Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Compass Point upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

NASDAQ:HST traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.10. 451,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,176,888. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.47 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,245,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,830,000 after buying an additional 236,124 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

