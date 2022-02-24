Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0544 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of TSE:HEX traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.87. 1,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.96. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common has a one year low of C$6.10 and a one year high of C$7.27.

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$49.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$56.46 million.

