Hord (HORD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $697,078.00

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, Hord has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. One Hord coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $697,078.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00042950 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,461.67 or 0.06802011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,031.26 or 0.99560555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00044086 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00049098 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,738,262 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

