Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Chardan Capital from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 437.63% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FIXX. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Homology Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.78.
Homology Medicines stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $159.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.60.
Homology Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.
