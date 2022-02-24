Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $4.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.03, but opened at $3.83. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Home Point Capital shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 101 shares traded.

HMPT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.72.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMPT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 31.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 370,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 89,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 37.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $510.67 million and a PE ratio of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26.

About Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.