Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price Down 4.8% After Analyst Downgrade

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b rating to a c+ rating. The company traded as low as $327.60 and last traded at $330.31. Approximately 78,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,492,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $346.87.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HD. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $373.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.36. The company has a market capitalization of $322.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

