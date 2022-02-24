HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.57. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFC. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,663 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

