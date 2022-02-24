HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.
HireQuest has a payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of NASDAQ:HQI opened at $18.75 on Thursday. HireQuest has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $257.53 million, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.82.
Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of HireQuest in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.
HireQuest Company Profile (Get Rating)
HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.
