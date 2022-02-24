HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

HireQuest has a payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get HireQuest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HQI opened at $18.75 on Thursday. HireQuest has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $257.53 million, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of HireQuest by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of HireQuest by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HireQuest by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HireQuest by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of HireQuest in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

HireQuest Company Profile (Get Rating)

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.